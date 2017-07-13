—

A GAY Australian–New Zealander couple seeking a Maori egg donor said their minds have been blown by the number of generous offers they have received.

Nelson and Baden Marino-Hall placed a newspaper ad seeking a donor and surrogate to help them start a family, TV NZ has reported.

The Queensland couple particularly wanted a Maori donor because Baden is proud of his Maori heritage and wants to continue it.

“That’s what we’re really, really keen to continue—that tradition—as well as celebrating the Maori culture and bringing it forward with our family,” he said.

They have since received more than 60 offers from people from New Zealand to Perth.

“It’s actually blown our mind to see how many loving and caring people that are out there,” said Baden.

“We’ve had over 60 people reach out to us,” said Nelson. “I can’t believe it.”

The couple still face challenges to start their family, as they will need to complete compulsory counselling and legal processes once they find their perfect donor and surrogate. They are each currently working two jobs to meet the financial expenses of the process.

“A lot of thought’s gone into it to make sure we’re established and can provide the supporting and caring nature for our children and a wonderful environment to grow up in,” said Nelson.