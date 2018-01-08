—

A Brisbane couple is inviting LGBTI couples to choose their heritage-listed chapel for their weddings.

James and Nick held their own commitment ceremony in the 135-year-old Broadway Chapel in 2004 after working to restore the venue, QNews has reported.

“All our friends and family came together for the first time to recognise our love for each other,” said James.

“After the ceremony we were no longer just partners; both of our families truly embraced both of us as their sons, brothers and uncles.”

The couple are now inviting same-sex couple to celebrate their legal weddings in the chapel in inner-city Woolloongabba.

They plan to celebrate their own upcoming anniversary with a “big gay wedding”.

“Running Broadway Chapel has been an absolute pleasure over the last 13 years and now with the Yes vote, we look forward to welcoming couples from our community for weddings,” said James.

The chapel is non-denominational and welcomes couples having civil or religious ceremonies.

James and Nick’s advice to same-sex couples planning weddings is to create their own traditions.

“Focus on who the wedding is really for and who you want to share your special day with,” said James.

“A wedding doesn’t have to be a huge event, it can be just a simple, elegant step on your journey in life to recognise your commitment and love for each other.

“I’m a forty-something LGBTI man celebrating our 20-year relationship, and a ‘big gay’ wedding was never on the radar. How quickly things change!”