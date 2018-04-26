—

A lesbian couple in Redcliffe, north of Brisbane, are afraid in their own home after their car was vandalised and a homophobic note was left on it last week.

Their car tyre was allegedly slashed during the night, according to ABC News.

The accompanying note featured a crossed-out rainbow flag.

“Lesbianism is an abhorrent practice; a vile perversion that is often accompanied by mental health problems including substance abuse, depression and higher levels of domestic violence than heterosexual couples,” it read.

“Sickheads!

“Depraved sexual practices lead to self-destructive attitudes.

“Get away from the filth!”

The couple, who have two young sons, said the incident has prompted them to install security lights and cameras, and they plan to add fencing to their property.

“We just don’t have the money for it, but we’ve got to do them,” said one of the women, who wanted to remain anonymous.

“We haven’t opened the bedroom window at night since it happened, because we’re worried to do that.

“They were out there with a knife, right next to our bedroom window.

“If they’re willing to do that, what else are they willing to do? You just don’t know.

“It would put us as ease to know who it is; we might never find out why, but we’re hoping to.”

PFLAG spokesperson Shelley Argent condemned the “horrendous” homophobic vandalism, calling the perpetrators “cowards”.

“I think a lot of this is spin off from the postal survey we had,” she said.

“A lot of people felt they had the right to say and do whatever they liked, no matter who it hurt.

“Now with this religious freedom review going on, it’s a little continuance of it.

“They’re cowards basically, and feeling a little bit more brave.

“The people who do this are cowards. It’s always done at night and sneaky … they wouldn’t say it to the person’s face, it’s like cyberbullying.”

Argent urged anyone who has been the victim of anti-LGBTI crime to report it.

“People need to report this, and everybody needs to stand up and speak up about this when it happens,” she said.

Queensland Police said the incident is under investigation.

A spokesperson called for anyone with information to contact police.