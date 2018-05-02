—

Sunshine Coast LGBTI families and their friends have a new local group for socialising and building community.

Rainbow Families Sunshine Coast will celebrate International Family Equality Day at their first official meetup in Landsborough this Sunday.

The group’s regular monthly social event will then be the second Sunday of every month from June, QNews has reported.

Co-convenor Holly Zwalf said families are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket to the free event this Sunday, and kids will enjoy the playground at Pioneer Park.

“We are very excited to have this new group up and running,” said Zwalf.

“There are many many rainbow families living on the Sunshine Coast, and bringing us all together as a group will give us more resilience as well as help build a sense of community that has previously been missing from the area.

“We’re proud to be celebrating our first meetup on such an important day.”

International Family Equality Day highlights diverse types of families and aims to strengthen solidarity among families, raising awareness about the need for equal treatment and recognition for all families.

Rainbow Families Sunshine Coast joins groups around the world in celebrating the unique and diverse families in the community, including same-sex parent families, single-parent families, adopted families and more.

Families are encouraged to share photos and stories on social media this weekend using the hashtag #IFED2018.

Rainbow Families Sunshine Coast’s first meetup will be at Pioneer Park in Landsborough, this Sunday May 6, from 10 am to 12 noon.