A new speciality trans health service has opened at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital (RBWH).

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Cameron Dick said the newly opened Gender Service was a much needed service that would make a positive difference to patients experiencing symptoms of gender dysphoria.

“The Gender Service provides a critical service to support members of the transgender community, many of whom struggle to come to terms with their identity,” he said.

“These are vulnerable members of our community and this service offers them a safe place where they can speak with health professionals who understand their diagnosis.

“It’s great to see… funding allocated to this vital service that has been strongly advocated for by clinicians and patient advocacy groups.”

Executive director of internal medicine at RBWH, Kate Mason, said the specialist outpatient service had been established with funding of more than $300,000.

The service is staffed by a team of social work, psychology, psychiatry, and sexual health specialists.

“Gender dysphoria is a recognised medical condition and it’s important that our clients feel comfortable and can speak with people who understand them and can relate to them,” said Mason.

The Gender Service provides diagnosis and assessment of adults with gender dysphoria or gender non-conforming behaviour or identity, and support with social adjustments related to gender dysphoria.

The service can be accessed via GP referral.