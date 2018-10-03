—

Three finalists have been announced for the inagurual LGBTI Award at the Queensland Mental Health Week Achievement Awards.

The awards, now in their sixth year, are handed out during Queensland Mental Health Week.

This year, the awards added categories to recognise work in the mental health space aimed at Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and LGBTI people.

The categories were introduced to recognise those who empower and work to improve the lives of people who identify with those communities and live with mental illness.

The three LGBTI Award nominees include Wesley Mission QLD – Expanded Horizons, which provides group and one-on-one support for queer youth, or youth questioning sexuality or gender identity, to enhance pride in identity and buffer against issues of discrimination.

Nominee Rebecca Johnson advocates for improved mental health and wellness for First Nation LGBTI communities globally, and shares her life experience to ensure equality and inclusion as co-founder of IndigiLez Womens Leadership & Support Group.

Dion Tatow, chairperson of the gar’ban’djee’lum Network, is nominated for developing programs, cultural initiatives and campaigns to build capacity and inner strength of LGBTI and sistergirl and brotherboy people and communities of Queensland.

The awards ceremony takes place on Friday October 12 at Brisbane City Hall.

For more information on the the full list of nominees click here.