People with criminal records due to Queensland’s historic laws against gay sex will finally be able apply to have their convictions expunged from June 30.

The state government passed the laws in October, and the legislation was made official yesterday, Brisbane Times has reported.

Queensland laws against consensual sex between men remained on the books until 1991.

Those who were convicted before homosexuality was decriminalised have since carried the burden of a criminal record, which can have effects when applying for work, travel, or other background checks.

Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath said that criminal records will not be wiped automatically, and individuals will have to apply for expungement.

“Once a conviction is expunged a person does not need to disclose the offence nor be discriminated against for non-disclosure in their employment or profession,” she said.

“We know this doesn’t make up for previous prejudice and discrimination, but it is an important step we can and will take to right these past wrongs.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk last year apologised in state parliament to the people who had been convicted under the laws, and all who were further marginalised by the criminalisation of homosexuality.

“In criminalising homosexual sexual activity between consenting adults, the legislative assembly of this state dishonoured its citizens and institutionalised prejudice and discrimination,” she said in May.

“To all those affected we say sorry.”

Other states and territories have enacted similar legislation allowing people to apply to have their convictions wiped.

Most recently, Tasmania introduced laws in April that were hailed by LGBTI advocates as the best in Australia, allowing individuals or their families to apply online to have old homosexuality or cross-dressing convictions expunged.

The Northern Territory has also introduced a bill that would see people able to have their historical convictions wiped.