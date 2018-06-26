—

A Nazi group’s anti-gay posters have again appeared in a Melbourne street, mocking Pride Month and calling gay people “a walking disease”.

The posters, bearing the website address of Antipodean Resistance, were seen along Prahran’s Chapel Street on Saturday.

They read “Happy AIDS Month” against a rainbow background with a caricature of a gay person.

One local woman, who asked not to be named, said she was “shocked and angered” by the posters.

“My 12-year-old daughter turned to me and asked, ‘Why would anybody do that?'” she said.

“This cartoon poster resembled images from Nazi propaganda, aiming to dehumanise and vilify its victims.

“This year, witnessing the legalisation of gay marriage, has been a proud year for Australians. There is no place in our society for such unjustified hate.”

Dr Dvir Abramovich, chair of civil rights organisation the Anti-Defamation Commission, called the posters “deplorable”, calling for police to prioritise a response.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this virulent strain of homophobia that is polluting and violating our streets,” he said.

“There should be no room in Victoria for such contempt and hatred by a neo-Nazi group which is determined to vilify our diverse and vibrant LGBTIQ community, and send a message of fear and intimidation.

“These kinds of deplorable attacks will certainly shake many to the core and warrant priority response from the police and government.

“It is also a grim reminder that unchecked bigotry and incitement can ultimately lead to violence.

“Unfortunately, over the last few years we have seen a surge in racist rhetoric and white-supremacist activity across our nation, and we call on all good people to stand together and to say that we can turn back this dangerous tide.”

Posters and stickers featuring anti-gay and anti-Semitic messages from Antipodean Resistance have been seen in cities around Australia over recent years, increasing since last year’s marriage equality debate.

Victoria Police said they had received a number of public complaints about the latest posters.

“Police are investigating after a number of racist and homophobic posts on poles along Chapel Street, Prahran, on June 23,” a spokesperson said.

“The posters have now been removed and police will review CCTV in the area as part of their investigation.”