A PROTEST is planned against Margaret Court’s appearance at a Liberal Party fundraiser this week.

Just weeks after Court’s inflammatory comments about the LGBTI community, she has been asked to be a guest speaker at a Liberal Party fundraiser in Melbourne this Thursday evening for the party’s Sandringham branch, and candidate for the seat at next year’s election Brad Rowswell.

Organised by activist group Equal Love, the protest is expected to draw hundreds standing against Court’s comments and inclusion at the event.

“It is abhorrent that Court should be invited as a guest speaker at any event, especially a fundraiser for the Liberal Party’s Sandringham branch and candidate for the seat at the next year’s election, Brad Rowswell,” said organisers.

“It is appalling that following Court’s recent public comments that… Victoria’s opposition leader Matthew Guy or the Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull have not recommended her withdrawal.

“Equal Love encourage all who are concerned about this hateful bigotry being given yet another opportunity to publicly insult and degrade people of our community [to join] us to protest Court and to send a strong message to the Liberal Coalition Government that endorsing bigotry is disgraceful and not reflective of the views of the majority of Australians and Christians.”