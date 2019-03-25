Much like rap icons Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, Jake Howie is a lippy queen.
At a time when the truth is filtered like an Instagram influencer’s selfie, there has never been a better time to loosen your lips and talk the truth.
Join Howie as he takes you on a journey through his life thus far in Let Them Eat Jake, at this year’s Melbourne International Comedy Festival.
When: March 26 – April 7
Where: Tasma Terrace 1 at 8pm daily
We’re giving away three double passes to Let Them Eat Jake. For your chance to win, head over to Gay Scene Guide on Facebook and tag a friend you’d like to take along in the comments below our post about the show.
