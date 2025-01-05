Palace Hotel Of ‘Priscilla’ Fame Labelled Gay Icon In NSW Heritage List

The Palace Hotel in Broken Hill, one of many iconic locations in The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, has officially been recognised on the NSW State Heritage Register as an LGBTQIA+ landmark.

The hotel, which Mitzi, Felicia and Bernadette stop by on their journey to Alice Springs, has long been a jewel of LGBTQIA+ rural Australian history since the film’s release. With thousands of people globally flocking to the hotel as part of their Priscilla pilgrimages, this listing officially sets the Palace’s place in Aussie queer history as Priscilla’s spiritual home.

Penny Sharpe MLC, the Heritage Minister for NSW, announced the expansion of the Palace Hotel’s Heritage Register listing to include its status as an LGBTQIA+ icon on January 3rd, 2025.

Taking to Instagram, Sharpe said: “We’re proud to announce the expanded listing of the Palace Hotel in Broken Hill, to officially recognise its vibrant LGBTQIA+ history.

“It’s a beloved landmark and has been immortalised in The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, but now we’re ensuring its significant role in the history of Australia’s LGBTQIA+ community is officially recognised and celebrated.”

The history of the Palace Hotel

Starting out as a “coffee palace”, the Palace Hotel was already on the Heritage Register for the way it “represents both the wealth and challenges of a rapidly increasing population in a remote mining community”, and for being the only hotel of its kind run by the Returned Sailors and Soldiers’ Imperial League from 1919-1946.

The Heritage Listing also marks its significance to the LGBTQIA+ community as a prominent filming location in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. The listing reads: “The Palace Hotel has been closely associated with the LGBTQIA+ community and Australian drag artistry since the film’s release, providing a powerful symbol of diversity and tolerance in far west NSW and serving as a gathering place for LGBTQIA+ people.”

Known for its stunning interior art, such as Mario Celotto’s ceiling paintings and huge murals by Aboriginal artist Gordon Waye, the Palace Hotel has long been a popular destination for Broken Hill residents and interlopers alike. It’s also been a substantial stop for Broken Heel for years, although the iconic festival won’t continue after the recent 2024 instalment.

30 years of Priscilla

It’s an appropriate time to celebrate the Palace’s legacy, given Priscilla just turned 30 in 2024. A true landmark film of Aussie queer culture and cinema, it highlighted local drag scenes and venues for an international audience in a very meaningful way.

The story of Priscilla is soon to gain another chapter, too, as director Stephan Elliott has confirmed that a sequel is in the works with the original cast and bus. There’s no word yet on a release date, but we’re eagerly awaiting the return of Mitzi, Felicia and Bernadette!