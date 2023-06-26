American Pop Star Lauv Says He’s ‘A Li’l Bit Into Men’

Pop star Lauv seemingly come out as not straight in a social media post.

The American singer and songwriter made the revelation in a post to TikTok on June 25.

In the video, Lauv, 28, can be seen in a dark beneath text that reads, “When ur dating a girl but ur also a lil bit into men.”

Lauv wrote, “Does it have to be that big of a deal? i haven’t done much aside from kiss so tbh don’t wannna jump the gun but tbh i feel things and i dont wanna pretend i dont.”

In another post made minutes before, he wrote, “Can we just free the vibe or nah… i wanna be who i am…”

Fans Show Overwhelming Support

Fans responded with overwhelming support for the singer.

One person commented, “We love a bi king! Also totally valid but definitely understandable. Sexuality can be a complex thing to discover. We ❤️you anyway!”

Another wrote, “You don’t have to put a label on it or establish what it means right away,” wrote another. “Live your truth.”

“Welcome to the fam!,” said another fan.

Another comment read, “You do you babe! Just as long as you are as happy as you make all us LAUV’ers.”

Lauv is best known for his hits “I Like Me Better” and “Mean It”.

In 2019 he collaborated with Troye Sivan, releasing the single, “I’m So Tired…”