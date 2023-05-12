Aussies Make It To 2023 Eurovision Grand Final

It was a double treat for Australian fans of the Eurovision Song Contest. Perth-based band Voyager and Australian singer Andrew Lambrou, who is representing Cyprus, both made it to the 2023 Eurovision Grand Final.

“GRAND FINAL HERE WE COME! WE PROMISE YOU IT’S GONNA BE ALRIGHT! Thank you to our incredible team and everyone who voted for us. Holy moly,” the band posted on social media.

Voyager is the first band to represent Australia in the song contest. Band members Simone Dow, Scott Kay, Danny Estrin, Ash Doodkorte and Alex Canion, dressed in glitter and sequins, won over the crowd and votes from the 37 participating countries, with their synth metal song Promise. Estrin, the lead singer, made a spectacular entrance, arriving on stage in a car.

Promise

The band described Promise as an “epic, progressive pop metal track that transports the listener on an emotive story of adventure and redemption.”

Canion told SBS News that the band had plans for the final. “We’ll take the car off stage, bring in something else,” Canion joked.

The other countries who have made it to the Grand Final include, Albania (Albina & Familja Kelmendi – ‘Duje‘), Estonia (Alika – ‘Bridges‘), Belgium (Gustaph – ‘Because of You‘), Austria (Teya & Salena – ‘Who The Hell Is Edgar?‘), Lithuania (Monika Linkytė – ‘Stay‘), Poland: (Blanka – ‘Solo‘), Armenia (Brunette – ‘Future Lover‘), Slovenia (Joker Out – ‘Carpe Diem’) and Cyprus (Andrew Lambrou – ‘Break A Broken Heart‘).

Cyprus To Australia

Greek-Cypriot singer Lambrou was born and raised in Sydney. “Going through this Eurovision experience has been very eye-opening for me,” Lambrou said in a post on Instagram.

“I’ve finally been granted the opportunity to fully embrace where I am from, and I’m so incredibly grateful that I got to do so. The only way to describe it is this extreme sense of belonging and family. As a Cypriot growing up in Australia, I’m very proud of my family, and I respect their efforts with their children and grandchildren to bring the core of Cyprus all the way to Australia,” said Lambrou.

Eurovision 2023 Live blog described ‘Break A Broken Heart’ as a “powerful, heartfelt ballad with a marching drumbeat that’s vibrating through the Liverpool Arena floor – Andrew’s vocal is sublime, and there’s something electrifying about the way this song builds from the first big note to an even bigger finish.”

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won Eurovision 2022. Due to the war in Ukraine, the 2023 song contest is being held in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

You can watch the Eurovision grand final on SBS TV and SBS On Demand on Sunday, May 14, 2023, from at 5 am AEST



