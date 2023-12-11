Australian Singer Troye Sivan Named GQ Australia’s Man of the Year

Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan has been named GQ Australia’s Man of the Year.

In his acceptance speech, Sivan, 28, shared his thoughts on winning this award.

‘I Feel More In Touch With My Femininity Than Ever’

He said, “It’s not lost on me the irony of me winning ‘man’ of the year when I did drag for the first time this year. I feel more in touch with my femininity than ever, and I think it speaks to a point I’d really like to make, which is that my relationship with masculinity has been very strange my entire life.

I existed in this grey area between not being invited to sleepovers for girls’ nights and not getting along with any of the boys. Unlearning and de-programming all of that has taken so many years and lots of people.”

Sivan added, “The biggest thing for me has been the queer people in my life that I’ve met along the way. These are people I look to for self-love first and foremost, and for love of each other and love of community.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by troye sivan (@troyesivan)

‘One of Your Girls’ Goes Viral

In October, Sivan’s music video for the song “One of Your Girls” went viral, after featuring the artist in full drag.

Also making an appearance in the video is actor Ross Lynch, from Netflix’s revised Sabrina the Teenage Witch series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The lyrics to “One of Your Girls” read, “Give me a call if you ever get lonely, I’ll be like one of your girls or your homies. Say what you want, and I’ll keep it a secret. You get the key to my heart, and I need it. Give me a call if you ever get desperate. I’ll be like one of your girls.”

The Inspiration Behind The Song

According to Them, at a listening party at the Manhattan nightclub, Outer Heaven, Sivan revealed the inspiration behind the song.

He explained, “It started with this guy who had previously not been with guys before” and “wanted to experiment, he wanted to explore, and that he could potentially be interested in doing that with me.”

“Basically, I ended up saying to him, ‘Well let me know if you’re feeling gay on Saturday night.”

“One of Your Girls” was released along with his newest album, Something To Give Each Other, on October 13.

Sivan’s last album, Bloom, was released five years ago in 2018. In 2015, he released his debut album, Blue Neighbourhood.