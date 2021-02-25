—

The Iconic gym City Gym in Darlinghurst, which has been operating in the same location for over 40 years, and recently underwent a major 7-month, $1.5 million renovation, is holding a FREE Mardi Gras themed Fair Day on February 27 in support of mental health charity Beyond Blue.

Beyond Blue is a charity particularly close to City Gym’s heart, having tragically lost three of their members due to depression in recent months, so the gym decided to take action and hold a special day to bring awareness, support and understanding around these important conditions. Fair attendees will be asked for a gold coin donation upon entry and given the opportunity to participate in a major raffle with all proceeds going to Beyond Blue.

The gym also wanted to support the LGBTQI community who make up such a big part of their family. Team Sydney usually drives registration for its sporting groups at the Mardi Gras Fair Day, but due to its cancellation this year, City Gym Fair is offering their space in goodwill. An estimated 18–20 teams have confirmed their participation with stands at the Fair.

City Gym Fair will be a full day of entertainment with an appearance by one of Sydney’s leading drag queens Maxi Shield, DJ’s, squatting competition, fitness & mental health seminars, health advice, complimentary taste testing at the new City Gym Eatery, giveaways, lucky door prizes and more.

To register to attend you can simply turn up on the day or visit www.citygym.com.au to register in advance.