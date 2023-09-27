Coronation Street Star Teases First Successful Gay Wedding

For the first time in history, Coronation Street will be celebrating a gay wedding between characters Paul Foreman and Billy Mayhew.

In 2021, the ITV soap had announced its plans for a ground-breaking event—the first gay wedding in the show’s remarkable 60-year history. Back then the show’s creators revealed that Daniel Brocklebank’s character, Billy Mayhew would be one half of the first gay couple to marry.

According to The Mirror, viewers were treated to an intriguing spectacle as a love triangle story unravelled. The suspense grew as the question loomed over whether he would ultimately choose to marry his current partner, Paul Foreman (acted by Peter Ash), or reignite his former romance with Todd Grimshaw (portrayed by Gareth Pierce).

First Gay Male Wedding

In an interview with The Mirror, Brockleback expressed his enthusiasm at the opportunity to take part in the long-running show’s first gay wedding.

Even though same-sex couples have walked down the aisle on Coronation Street before, none of them have ultimately tied the knot.

“From my perspective, I would love to be part of Corrie’s first male-gay wedding. None of the others have followed through – we’ve only attempted three. Two were lesbian weddings and neither happened – the roof collapsed on one and there was a jilting at the other.

“It would be lovely, as a gay man myself, to be part of the first gay wedding on Corrie that actually happens! That would be amazing”, Brocklebank said.

The actor discussed the complex emotional journey of his character in Coronation Street and highlighted the issue his character would face when he is unable to have a religious wedding due to his character’s role as an archdeacon and the prohibition of same-sex marriages in churches.

“I think that would be really important – he would want to do it in a church so if there was anything to stop him, it would be that. It would have to be a pretty special man to make him get married in a registry office.”

LGBTQI Love Stories

Brocklebank told Digital Spy that he was “thrilled” to see a gay wedding take to screen. “I mean, obviously there’s been long-running gay characters in the show, prior to Billy with Todd and Sean and also Sophie. And I’m thrilled that we are going to finally have a wedding. Billy has been on the other side of the altar for so many it seems fitting for him to have the first one, and with him being a religious man it is significant in that way too”, he said.

In the show’s history of LGBTQ+ love stories, one notable plotline featured a lesbian relationship between Sophie and Sian. However, Sophie Webster’s character failed to make her wedding vows at the altar, resulting in Sian Powers’ heartbreak and her subsequent departure from the town. The ITV soap also delivered another dramatic twist when Rana Habeeb’s life was cut short during the Underworld roof collapse storyline, which was meant to be her wedding day with Kate Connor.

Earlier in the season, Paul Foreman revealed to his family that he had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in Coronation Street. The ITV couple is now treasuring each precious moment they have together following his diagnosis.

Next week on Coronation Street, the couple will come together in a heartfelt ceremony to exchange their vows. The episode is scheduled to air on Monday, October 2.