Drag Race Down Under Star Kween Kong Faces Hate & Threats After Historic Logie Nomination

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under star Kween Kong has been targeted with threats and hateful messages after her Logie nomination.

In June, Kween Kong became the first drag performer to be nominated for a Logie – she was nominated for the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent.

Kween was runner-up on season two of Drag Race Down Under and is up against Amy Shark, Ayesha Madon, Chloe Hayden, Flex Miami, and Lilliana Bowrey in the category.

Hate Messages From Fake Accounts

Interesting how a Logie nomination can send so many people in Australia off the rails. So much so that you feel like you can say the most hateful things to me and my community. Daily I’ve had messages, comments, DMS from people threatening me, my family. Accusing me and my… — Kween Kong (@kweenkong_) July 8, 2023

The nomination has however come up at a huge cost. In a post on Twitter, Kween revealed that she had been receiving threats against her and her family following the nomination.

“Interesting how a Logie nomination can send so many people in Australia off the rails. So much so that you feel like you can say the most hateful things to me and my community,” Kween posted. Many of the abuses and hate have come from fake accounts, according to the Drag Race Down Under star.

“Daily I’ve had messages, comments, DMS from people threatening me, my family. Accusing me and my community of trying to groom their children,” said Kween.

Far-Right Targets Drag Performers

Hey fam, we’re under a month away. With drag being under attack everywhere let’s get this win and change the tone of Australian mainstream media, to be recognised is incredible but let’s bring it home! We deserve this award and this seat at the table. DRAG IS NOT A CRIME!!!… pic.twitter.com/FQsd5j9m1f — Kween Kong (@kweenkong_) July 8, 2023

The threats come at a time when drag performers have faced increased attacks from far-right and conservative groups.

In the past year, a broad coalition of far-right and religious groups, neo-Nazis, conservatives, anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists have targeted drag performers and the LGBTQI community. This has led to the cancellation of drag storytime and queer events in Melbourne and other Australian cities.

Kween had a message for those targeting drag performers and events. “Listen here, Drag deserves to be recognised! We are excellent, we are talented and we deserve this fucking seat at the table. You don’t like this? Don’t buy a ticket. Period!”

Kween has spoken about the importance of the historic Logie nomination. “With drag being under attack everywhere let’s get this win and change the tone of Australian mainstream media, to be recognised is incredible but let’s bring it home! We deserve this award and this seat at the table. Drag is not a crime!” Kween said in a Twitter post last week.

Click here to vote for Kween Kong.





