Drag Star Jan Lip Syncs To Troye Sivan’s ‘Rush’ Dressed As Bottle Of Amyl

Drag Race star and Rugurl, Jan has posted an iconic lip sync performance to Troye Sivan’s new single “Rush”, while dressed as a bottle of amyl.

Jan is best known for being a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 and All Stars Season Six.

Performed As ‘VCR Cleaner’

In the video, Jan comes out on stage dressed as a yellow bottle of Rush amyl, complete with red heels, a gold cap, and the trademark red lightning bolt.

As the song picks up, Jan removes that costume and cap to reveal a bright yellow number and pussycat wig, to cheers from the crowd.

She then seemingly does some amyl, collects some tips, and dances on.

“On Friday I performed @troyesivan ‘s new hit “Rush” as VCR cleaner,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jan Sport (@janjanjan)

On July 14, Sivan released the music video to his new amyl brand-inspired single “Rush”.

“Rush” is the lead single off his upcoming third album, Something To Give Each Other, which Sivan described as a “hopeful, joyous, sexy album.”

Speaking to GQ about the inspiration behind the song, Sivan said, “It’s definitely the most dancey, the most unapologetic club [song], [inspired by] all of the experiences that I’ve had over the last two and a half years,” clubbing on Smith Street in Fitzroy, Melbourne.

He continued, “This feels like, out of the gate, the way that I want to introduce people to this phase in my life. To slap people in the face with this in the very beginning – it just felt like a fun way to kind of kick things off after all this time.”

‘Do We Know What Size A Glory Hole Is’

In a post to social media, Sivan revealed text messages discussing glory hole filming logistics.

“Can you send the size of the lens to make sure it can fit through the glory hole?”

Adding, “Do we know what size a glory hole is normally? I feel like it shouldn’t be too small.”

“There is another lens we might use but the hole would need to be 11cm. Too big?”

“12mm lens: 16cm hole,” read the response.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by troye sivan (@troyesivan)

Something to Give Each Other will be available on October 13.