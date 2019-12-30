—

“We’re proud to put the spotlight on our city with such a well-loved and iconic free event that offers something for all ages.” – Mayor of Port Phillip Bernadene Voss

Celebrating its 40th anniversary with a fun-filled day of entertainment thanks to the City of Port Phillip, St Kilda Festival returns on Sunday 9 th February.

Set on the foreshore, the streets of St Kilda shut down in a free celebration of summer as some of the nation’s best musical acts are showcased on multiple stages.

Sure, music lovers will feel right at home, but what about everyone else? Don’t you worry, because there’s plenty for everyone with workshops, face painting, carnival rides, markets, food stalls and more.

“So many people have been attending St Kilda Festival since the ‘80s and it’s great to see the community come together for a fun day out,” said Mayor of Port Phillip Bernadene Voss.

The New Music Stage Competition returns, as ten emerging acts compete for a $5000 prize invitation to play on the Main Stage in 2021. Restaurants, cafes and bars will be hosting special events with over 100 food trucks to feed the masses.

The diverse program features live Australian music, dance performances and workshops, carnival rides, and more with a dedicated family-friendly entertainment zone with a stage and kid’s carnival.

Why would you even think about missing it?!You can find out the full festival line up by heading to stkildafestival.com.au