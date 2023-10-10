Unmissable LGBT Shows At The 2023 Melbourne Fringe Festival

This year’s Melbourne Fringe Festival guide is overflowing with talented local and international artists making work that’ll have you laughing, thinking, gasping and cheering ’til you’re hoarse, so we’ve brought together a list of just some of the unmissable acts from this year’s festival.

Catch the Australian Premiere of Bacon by Sophie Swithinbank, a dark exploration of a complex friendship that develops into a manipulative relationship, or the returning season of If We Got Some More Cocaine I Could Show You How I Love You by John O’Donovan to peek into a Halloween night in Belfast that’s gotten a little out of control. You won’t want to miss Full Cream, a new work about two housemates that celebrates fat pride, friendship, belonging and joy.

Unmissable Events

Then get tucked into a sensory experience of somnambulance in night sweats, a dream-land written and performed by nonbinary artist Michelle McCowage. For more unmissable theatre, check out: The Femme Commandments, FISH BOY & FIRE DYKE and Big Dyke Energy.

If your life needs a little cabaret, old chum, you’ve got plenty to choose from. Can’t seem to stop (sexily) self-sabotaging? Get down to Stephen Loftus’ Infectuated. Get flirty, feathery and feminist as f*** at Undress Me, I’m Yours or subvert expectations at Are You a Boy or a Girl?

For more hilarious, heartfelt cabaret with high notes aplenty, grab tickets to: Just The Tip – Spankie Jackzon, Monster – Florian Wilde, Gender is a Scam and I am Winning – Josh Cake, Beardtiful – Sarah Jay, Werkin’ 9 to 5 – HollyPop and Brenda Blessed and Thankyou, I’m Single – Freida Commitment.

Free Shows

Cost of Living got you down? See a bouquet of performers for the cost of just one ticket at the blockbuster Deadly Sinners, Queer Cabaret and Le Freak, or get two-for-one comedians at Dazza and Keif Reenact the Romeo + Juliet Movie and Rainbow History Class. There are also plenty of free shows, including ARISE, an annual show celebrating the diverse artists from all across Naarm, which turns the volume up on Friday nights with free (but ticketed) live performances.

We could easily fill a whole edition with all the amazing shows made by and celebrating our LGBTQIA+ community, so grab a program and support the artists making the future generation’s Queer classics.

As always, please be considerate and stay home if you’re feeling unwell, wear a mask if you can and help protect our community! You can even have a show delivered to you: catch The Forever Wave, a modern radio play that’s available on demand.