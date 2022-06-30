—

Beloved by the queer community, Kim Cattrall has joined the inclusive cast of Peacock’s Queer as Folk reboot, playing a “martini-soaked, high-society Southern debutante “who has roots in a poverty-stricken trailer park.

The Sex and the City actress plays the adoptive mother of queer characters Brodie (Devin Way) and Julian (Ryan O’Connell) in Queer as Folk. The character was written specifically with Cattrall in mind.

Canadian writer and director Stephen Dunn said that he wanted Cattrall to play Brenda before he knew what And Just Like That… (sequel to Sex and the City) was, praising her for her acting skills and immediate engagement in taking this role on.

Filming Love Scene

One of Cattrall’s on-screen sons, O’Connell added that viewers should get ready because the “last four episodes of the show are insane” where her storyline takes a “really fun turn.”

Cattrall took part in her first non-binary love scene in the Queer as Folk reboot and used an intimacy coach to help during the filming of these scenes.

Dunn applauded her ability to be open throughout the dialogue on LGBT+ issues and relationships, stating that she was “so dialled into the character’s learning curve around queerness”.

“She’s been such an ally, she really understands the queer community in this way, and she understood how her character strangely fit into this queer family. Just having her be a part of the ensemble, it shifts everything. It’s like, we’re playing a new game now.”

A Brand New Crop Of Queer Folks

Dunn, co-showrunner (with Jaclyn Moore) of the rebooted Queer as Folk show describes the series as being a pivotal point for exposing him to the queer community and enveloping a punk sensibility that is set in New Orleans.

The reboot features queers across all angles and includes Argus Mingus, who plays a high schooler who desires to be a part of the New Orleans queer community through drag. Mingus states that Dunn’s version offers a new perspective of what it’s like to be queer in 2022.

“It’s a brand-new crop of queer folks, and I feel like it represents and reflects where we’re at in society. For me, it was incredibly liberating to play a queer character for the first time and to do it on a show with such a legacy for breaking ground in representation. It feels like a full-circle thing for me. I’m honoured to be part of this retelling. It feels modern and honest.”





