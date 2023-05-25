Greg Gould’s New Anthem ‘Marching On’ Celebrates Pride

Australian singer-songwriter, Greg Gould, packs pride and passion with his powerful lead single ‘Marching On’ off his upcoming album release. Speaking with Star Observer recently, Gould opened up on the inspiration for the single’s song-writing and music video and what to expect from his new album.

Gould explains the single as, “a celebration of how far we have come, those who fought so hard and lost so much for us to celebrate the way we do today,” for the queer community, minorities, and outcasts.

‘Marching On’ encourages bravery and pride. “You only have to look at everything happening in the world at the moment for queer people to know (we) still have a long way to go!” says Gould.

With the first single from the album, Gould wanted to make a ‘statement’ about himself as an artist but also “feature lots of different kinds of people because we are all human.” The self-directed music video features Gould alongside other performers, including queer Ethiopian artist LION, and First Nations drummer Benny Clark.

‘I’m Pouring My Hearth Out’

The album is set to showcase Gould’s incredible vocals and range. He has taken inspiration from Pop, R’n’B and Soul whilst providing ‘honest lyrics’ from stories that he has never shared up until now. “I’m pouring my heart out on this record and telling my story,” he says.

Gould’s heart for visibility and activism has been seen throughout his chart-topping discography and his work combating the stigma against HIV and AIDS, which was honoured by ACON at the Australian LGBTI Awards in 2015.

‘Love Like This’, a collaboration with vocalist Inaya Day was chosen as the official WorldPride Anthem, representing his profound dedication to his community and LGBTQI equality.

Sydney WorldPride And Australia Tour

Since his debut with Australia’s Got Talent in 2013, Gould has continued to display his talents all over the world at various festivals and sold-out shows.

His cover of En Vogue’s ‘Don’t Let Go’ became an international sensation, topping the charts in Australia and throughout Europe with over 20 million views on his self-directed music video. His covers album 1998, featured vocalists Damien Leith, Rhonda Burchmore and Lynne McGranger and debuted at number 1 on the Australian charts in 2020.

Following performances during Sydney WorldPride earlier this year, Gould is currently touring Australia and Singapore alongside Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Ilan Kidron, and other talented artists in Sythony no. 3.

‘Marching On’ is out now and available now for streaming.



