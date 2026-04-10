Invisible Boys Nominated For Prestigious Peabody Awards

Invisible Boys is continuing to draw praise from around the world with news it has been nominated for a Peabody Award in the US.

The nomination pits the popular Australian drama against some of the biggest shows of the year.

News of the nomination could be just the thing the show needs to break into the US market.

Invisible Boys scores “wild” nomination

It’s been over a year since Invisible Boys had its television debut on Stan in Australia.

The groundbreaking show, based on the book by WA author Holden Sheppard launched to critical acclaim in early 2025.

While it has been widely popular, the show has yet to secure an international release, but that hasn’t stopped it picking up plenty of attention outside of Australia.

Today it was revealed just how much attention it was getting when it was announced the program was nominated for the incredibly prestigious Peabody Awards in the US.

The Peabody Awards “honour what are described as the most powerful, enlightening, and invigorating stories in all of television, radio, and online media,” so a nomination for this incredible Australian production is an amazing honour.

One that certainly caught the creatives behind the show off guard.

“Wow this is WILD. I’m absolutely pinching myself to see INVISIBLE BOYS has just been announced as a nominee for the extremely prestigious Peabody Awards in the USA” wrote Invisible Boys author Holden Sheppard online this morning.

After reviewing the list of other nominees in the category he was stunned to see the show is nominated alongside the biggest gay series of the year, Heated Rivalry.

“I think we’re the only Aussie show nominated, sandwiched between HEATED RIVALRY & JIMMY KIMMEL(!) and Hollywood blockbusters. The 15 nominees are chosen unanimously by a panel of jurors and the awards are held in extremely high esteem by the industry internationally.”

There are fifteen nominees in the entertainment category that also include the critically acclaimed television shows Adolescence, Hacks, Pluribus, Ripley and more.

“Seeing INVISIBLE BOYS mentioned in The Hollywood Reporter for this today gave me a real moment. Look at this show! This little Aussie story about young gay men from the country. We have got the US to notice us! We got the world to notice Gero!!”

“Floored. Grateful. Massive congrats to producer Tania Chambers and team, cast, crew, Stan & Screenwest! What an incredible honour for an Aussie production.”

The news comes just weeks ahead of the release of Sheppards next book, Yeah The Boys, the follow up to Invisible Boys that fans have been waiting years for, which is due for release on April 28.

“Now let’s get YEAH THE BOYS adapted too please” he signed off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holden Sheppard 🇦🇺😎💪 (@holdensheppard)

Nicholas Verso, director of the television adaptation of Invisible Boys also woke up in shock to the news.

“Just speechless! Thrilled to learn that Invisible Boys has been nominated for the prestigious Peabody Award” he wrote online.

“Much love to the entire cast and crew and all the creatives who made this show happen. I’m so proud that we stand alongside some of these remarkable titles (Adolescence! Pluribus!!).”

“So much thanks and gratitude to the Peabody Board of Jurors for honoring our show.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicholas Verso (@verseyverse)

The 86th Peabody Awards will be announced on April 23, 2026.