Madonna Hospitalised With ‘Serious Bacterial Infection’

Pop star Madonna, 64, was rushed to hospital after being found unresponsive Saturday, June 24.

In a post to Instagram, Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, explained that she had “developed a serious bacterial infection” and will need to pause all commitments, including her tour, which will be postponed.

Oseary wrote, “Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

According to Page Six, she had to be intubated for at least one night in the intensive care unit but she is now out of the ICU and alert and recovering.

An insider, quoted by Page Six revealed that Madonna had been “putting in 12-hour days” in order to prepare for her upcoming tour.

In January, in celebration of the 40th anniversary of her career, Madonna announced a worldwide Celebration” tour.

The tour was due to start in mid-July in Vancouver before heading to the US and Europe, ending in Amsterdam on December 1.