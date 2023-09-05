Miley Cyrus Tells Fans ‘Should’ve Known I Was Bisexual’

Miley Cyrus has joked about herself after an old photograph of hers resurfaced, telling her fans that they “should’ve known” and seen the signs that she was bisexual.

The Flowers singer reminisced about her time with past Disney child stars and friendships, speaking about a photograph that featured Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, and Emily Osment strolling together down a city street.

In the snapshot, Cyrus wore a casual outfit consisting of a t-shirt, sweater, and cargo pants, while the others were elegantly dressed up for the red carpet.

Cyrus began her career as a singer through her association with Disney, gaining widespread recognition for her role as Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana on the Disney Channel television series Hannah Montana, which premiered in 2006.

Used To Be Young

The former Disney child star began a new TikTok series titled ‘Used To Be Young,’ which also serves as the title of her latest single, which includes her recounting key moments from her distinctive career. This includes the challenging journey she undertook to win the role of Hannah Montana and the demanding work schedule that followed.

In her TikTok video, Cyrus reflected on the viral meme status of the photo from 2009, where fans had coined the “Be the Miley of your friendship group” caption which underscored their vast differences in fashion choices.

The pop artist described the picture, saying, “Take a look at them. I genuinely believe we were leaving the Grammys to head over to the Cheesecake Factory. It’s me, Emily, Taylor Swift, and Demi Lovato, off to the Cheesecake Factory. These are some truly classy ladies.”

Yet, Cyrus playfully suggests that this photo should have been an early indicator of her bisexuality. She quips, “If you guys didn’t know I was bisexual from this damn picture, I don’t know what’s wrong with you. I mean, hello.”

Coming Out

Cyrus officially came out as bisexual in 2015 and spoke candidly about her identity and sexuality in an interview with Variety magazine the following year.

When asked how she became involved with the LGBTQI community, Cyrus stated that she had always hated the word ‘bisexual’ because she felt the label was reductive, and she hadn’t yet understood her own gender or sexuality.

“I don’t ever think about someone being a boy or someone being a girl. Also, my nipple pasties and shit never felt sexualised to me. My eyes started opening in the fifth or sixth grade”, she said.

Cyrus grew up in a religious Southern family and her first relationship in my life was with a woman. She told Variety magazine that when she was still figuring her sexuality out, and her parents hadn’t understood, she felt that one day they would come to understand.

Cyrus reflected on her journey with her sexual identity, first identifying as pansexual when she went to the LGBTQI centre in Los Angeles and heard stories about people who didn’t identify as male or female.

“Looking at them, they were both: beautiful and sexy and tough but vulnerable and feminine but masculine. And I related to that person more than I related to anyone in my life… I think that was the first gender-neutral person I’d ever met. Once I understood my gender more, which was unassigned, then I understood my sexuality more. I was like, “Oh — that’s why I don’t feel straight, and I don’t feel gay. It’s because I’m not,” Cyrus said.

First Crush

The singer appeared on an episode of Barstool Sports’ “Call Her Daddy” podcast in 2020, sharing that one of her first crushes was Minnie Mouse.

“When I was like 11 or 12, my friends were starting to kind of like tell me what they were doing with guys and I didn’t really understand it, so I got most of my girlfriends to hook up with me. The first time I ever hooked up with anyone was with a girl. Two of them,” she said.

Cyrus told host Alexander Cooper that she was attracted to girls “way before” she was ever attracted to guys.

“I don’t want to choose who I’m going to be with, out of anxiety, of fear or stereotype, because that’s not anything that I represent or believe in is like the stereotype,” she shared at the time.