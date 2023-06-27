Ramsey Street Welcomes Lesbians Mums In Neighbours Reboot

The upcoming reboot of the iconic Australian TV soap, Neighbours, is introducing a new Rainbow family to Ramsey Street.

With many new characters joining the reboot, the Varga-Murphy family are the latest addition providing much-needed representation of queer Australian families.

The Varga-Murphy family includes mums Cara (Sara West) and Remi (Naomi Rukavina), and their sons JJ (Riley Bryant) and Dex (Marley Williams).

West and Rukavina announced their addition to the series on the Neighbours’ official Instagram account.

“We, along with our screen sons, are very excited to be joining the new Neighbours and to let you know that we will be on screen this September,” said Rukavina

Iconic Show Reflects Australia’s LGBTQI Communities

In an official statement, West and Rukavina expressed their excitement about playing their characters in representing diverse families on screen.

“I hope having the Varga-Murphys on telly will help better reflect the beautiful LGBTQIA+ community that I’m proud to be a part of and I can’t wait to share the family with you,” said West.

Rukavina followed by saying, “As a stalwart of Australian drama television, the show is on the front foot of showcasing diverse and real representations of Australian families, not in a tokenistic way.”

Along with the Varga-Murphy family, the series is also bringing back ​​​​lesbian couple, Chloe and Elly, and trans character Mackenzie to the show with actors reprising their respective roles.

April Rose Pengilly who plays Chole took to Instagram to confirm her return. “The street always has a way of bringing people back.”

Neighbours Reboot To Premiere In September 2023

Whilst there are many familiar faces returning, the show will introduce many new faces to Ramsey Street with diversity being a focus in improving on-screen representation.

It’s been almost a year since Neighbours aired their finale, with Kylie Minogue and Margot Robbie returning to say goodbye. However, four months later Channel 10 announced that a reboot was in the works.

The new series will premiere this September on Channel 10 and Amazon Prime Video.