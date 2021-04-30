—

Pride month celebrations continue in May with the Midsumma Pride march scheduled for May 23, 2021. Star Observer takes a look at the Pride Parties in Melbourne:

Blanke Pop

Scratch Arts invites you to join them for a day party at the iconic Mission to Seafarers Melbourne. With a massive indoor stage featuring a d&b audiotechnik sound system and a cute outdoor chill space, its an event not to be missed. Fall down the rabbit hole into a black-lit fantasy-land and bring along your cutest friends for a day of wild AF performances and house music.

Venue: The Mission to Seafarers Victoria, 717 Flinders St, Docklands

Date: May 2

Time: 3-10pm

Advertisement

A Gay On The Lawn

POOF DOOF’s annual Pride March after party – A Gay On The Lawn – is back in 2021 serving up a free afternoon of lawn bowls, gourmet BBQ and tunes to wrap up Midsumma. Whether you’re bowling, dancing or hitting the gourmet snags the soundtrack of summer will come from the POOF DOOF resident DJs and high energy drag performers, there is no better place to party on after this year’s march.

Venue: St Kilda Bowls Club, 66 Fitzroy St St Kilda

Date: May 23

Time: 1pm

Read: Star Observer’s Festival Guide – Midsumma Edition 2021

Your One-Stop Guide To Midsumma: Watch out for our coverage of Midsumma Festival 2021, with previews of shows, profiles, reviews, photos and more.