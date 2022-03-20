—

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Turin, Italy.

The shows start at 9pm in Turin which is 5am the next day in Sydney.

It’s too soon (and everything is too unpredictable!) to provide events and schedules, but let’s take the past as a guide.

SBS has the broadcast rights (the very reason Australia is even in the competition). They will broadcast the two semi-finals and the final live in the early hours and then almost certainly show repeats the same evening.

Venues around the country, particularly LGBTQ+ and multi-cultural ones, will be holding viewing parties – some live, some for the evening repeats.

As with everything queer, colour, sparkle, audacity and invention are the dress codes. Most parties will have trivia, entertainment, drinking games based on Eurovision clichés, and just loads of ultra kitschy and fun activities.

Keep an eye on all the major venues and your favourite event organisers.

Semi-Final 1 – 10 May

Semi-Final 2 – 12 May

Final – 14 May