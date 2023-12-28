Trailer For Poly Queer Comedy Series Open To It Released

The trailer for the poly Queer comedy series Open To It has been released.

Created by and starring Queer writer-actor-director Frank Arthur Smith (Raven’s Home), Open To It was initially started as an independent web series. It is set for release on LGBTQ+ television channel OUTtv from January 2.

‘Becoming a hot gay throuple’

According to the show’s official website, Open To It is a “Queer comedy series about a loving gay couple, who experiments with becoming a hot gay throuple. But threesome sex and open relationships come with more complications than limbs.”

The series stars Smith as Greg, Tim Wardell (Snowfall) as Cam, and Jason Caceres (Boy Culture: Generation X) playing Princeton. Open To It also stars Elizabeth Boone, Todd Lien, and Kimberly Nieva.

The series will also feature appearances and cameos by Drag Race stars including Manila Luzon, Honey Davenport, Pandora Boxx, and Laganja Estranja.

‘The sexiness and silliness behind ethical non-monogamy’

In a 2022 interview with Queerty, Smith shared the inspiration behind the show.

“Polyamory and openness are often portrayed as this heavy, apocalyptic antithesis to healthy romantic relationships. I wanted to expose the sexiness and silliness behind ethical non-monogamy.”

In a June interview with Instinct, he said, “It started when I saw, in other shows, how they explored that topic, and it often ended in disaster for the couple, and just, from my own lived experience, I’m like, ‘I don’t think my relationship is a disaster. I think everything’s going great.’”

Smith continued, “On top of that, obviously…more people, more problems, so we do run into silly situations every now and then. So the first three episodes kind of came from – loosely inspired – from my own life.”

‘Queer actors playing Queer characters’

Talking about the mostly Queer cast and crew, he said, “It was essential to me to have Queer actors playing Queer characters having Queer lives and, yes, having (simulated) Queer sex. And I am 100% invested in showing just how broad the LGBTQ experience can be.

“There are so many intersections that I want to explore and normalize in film, because too often, we get a limited view of ourselves as Queer people. Are we sexy? Sure! But we’re a whole lot more than that. And I want to bare it all!”

Open To It made its U.S. debut at Outfest 2022 in Los Angeles.