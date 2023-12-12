Wicked Star Jonathan Bailey Teases Upcoming Film

Wicked star Jonathan Bailey has teased that the upcoming film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical will “blow people’s minds.”

In an interview with People Magazine, Bailey (Fellow Travelers) shared that, “Everyone who’s involved is a theatre nerd.”

He continued, “I literally think the Oscar was just off-screen watching the scene as it took place. Me and [Ariana Grande] were very giggle-y that day, and to see Michelle Yeoh sing and be brilliant was amazing. It’s going to blow people’s minds.

“So get ready. You’ve got a year to prepare.”

‘A Freedom Fighter Who Battles Against The Wizard’

Written by Stephen Schwartz (Godspell, Pippin) and Winnie Holzman (My So-Called Life), and directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians), Wicked will be released in theatres in two parts, in November 2024 and 2025.

The official synopsis reads, “In an alternate look at the land of Oz, the true heroine is wrongfully cast as the ‘wicked’ witch and actually turns out to be a freedom fighter who battles against the wizard for her homeland.”

Bailey will be playing the character of Fiyero. The cast also includes Cynthia Erivo (The Outsider) as Elphaba, singer-songwriter Ariana Grande (Zoolander 2) as Galinda, Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic Park) as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) as Madame Morrible.

Both the film and the theatrical play are based on the book Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, which is based on The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum.