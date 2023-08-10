2023 ACON President’s Award To Honour Advocates Of Justice For Victims Of Anti-LGBT Violence

The 2023 ACON President’s Award recipient is set to be announced at this year’s Honour Awards, on August 23.

Each year the ACON President’s Award is given to a member of the community that has made a significant contribution to Queer communities in NSW.

Dedicated To ‘Advocates Of Justice For Victims Of Anti-LGBTQ Violence’

According to organisers, this year’s award is dedicated to “advocates of justice for victims of anti-LGBTQ violence in NSW over the past several decades.”

Those advocates include former detectives Steve Page and Duncan McNab, former NSW Police Gay and Lesbian Liaison Officer and advocate Sue Thompson, investigative journalists Rick Feneley and Greg Callaghan, historian Garry Wotherspoon, Sydney lawyer Nicholas Stewart, criminologist and academic Stephen Tomsen, Magistrate Jacqueline Milledge, victims advocate Peter Rolfe, US entrepreneur Steve Johnson, as well as US journalist Daniel Glick.

According to ACON President Dr Justin Koonin, “For years, sexuality and gender-diverse people in NSW were subjected to horrific hate crimes. Many were exposed to further pain and trauma due to the slow and inadequate responses to these heinous acts. As hate and violence gripped Sydney and NSW, our communities suffered, with little support or forthcoming action.

“It was left to advocates and allies to draw attention to these atrocities, shining a light on this dark time of NSW’s history. It is only through their relentless pursuit for the truth that we are now on the long road towards justice and healing – a journey made possible by the brave and persistent actions of these defenders.”

Koonin continued, “We also pay tribute to all who have contributed to efforts to support victims of gay and transgender hate crimes, and all who continue to persevere in their pursuit for truth and justice, including the many parliamentarians, journalists, academics, activists, legal professionals, community advocates, LGBTQ community members, groups and allies.

“And in honouring this important work, we also remember the victims of LGBTQ hate crimes in NSW and pay tribute to the courage, strength and resilience of survivors and loved ones.”

Past Winners Of The President’s Award

Past winners of the President’s Award include Australia’s first Queer advocacy group CAMP INC, HIV pioneer Professor David Cooper, and NSW Chief Medical Officer Dr Kerry Chant.

This year’s awards will feature 36 finalists from the media, arts, HIV, health, youth, business and community sectors.

First held in 2007, The Honour Awards are organised by ACON. This year’s Awards will be held on August 23 at Sydney’s Ivy Ballroom.

For more information visit honourawards.com.au.