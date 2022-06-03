—

Stephanie Davies-Arai, founder of Transgender Trend, who claims she is being wrongly called “transphobic”, was awarded the British Empire Medal in the Queen’s birthday honours on June 1 – the first day of Pride month.

UK-based LGBTQI advocacy group Stonewall has in the past accused Transgender Trend, founded by Davies-Arai of “deeply damaging” and “inaccurate” content about trans children.

Dangerous And Damaging

Trasgender Trend had in 2018 warned schools to be “aware of the risk of ‘social contagion’ from celebrity trans internet vloggers who glamorise medical transition”. It has disputed “gender identity”

According to Stonewall, the ‘schools resource pack’ produced by Transgender Trend was “dangerous”. “Masquerading as professional, ‘evidence-based’ advice for schools on how to ‘support trans and gender nonconforming young people’, the pack in fact provides the reverse,” said Hannah Kibirige​, Director Of Education And Youth, Stonewall.

Last month, UK Health Secretary announced an inquiry into NHS’s Gender Identity Development Services (GIDS) saying its services for trans kids were “overly affirmative”. Davies-Arai’s organisation was one of those who lobbied for the inquiry.

Claims Vindication Of ‘Transphobic’ Views

Davies-Arai projected the honour as an acknowledgement of her organisation’s views on trans children. “I hope it indicates a change in opinion about the treatment of children with gender dysphoria and is a recognition of my work, which has been wrongly called transphobic or bigoted,” Davies-Arai said in a statement.

“What I saw was a one-size-fits-all approach to dealing with these children, which risks sending them towards a medical pathway. One of my concerns was the alternative wasn’t talked about. Everyone should be open to debate; it’s healthy. Silencing debate by calling evidence-based approaches ‘bigoted or transphobic’ is very dangerous,” she added.

Of the 1,134 people who received an award in the Queen’s birthday honours, around 4.6 per cent were to out LGBTQI persons – down from 5 per cent last year. Ann Limb, the first female and out gay chair of the Scouts, was made a Dame.

