Artists Yiorgos Zafirio And Bren Donnellan To Stage Becoming At Sydney LGBT Musuem

Visual artist Yiorgos Zafiriou and storyteller Bren Donnellan have been named curators for the soon-to-open LGBTQI museum, Qtopia Sydney.

Zafiriou is a visual artist who utilises various mediums to create “provocative” works that challenge established beliefs on the human condition. Donnellan is a multi-disciplinary artist and writer who creates works that “connect and empower” Queer people.

‘A Celebration Of Trans Identities And Contemporary Culture Beyond The Binary’

Zafiriou and Donnellan will curate the exhibit Becoming at Qtopia Sydney.

As one of Qtopia Sydney’s inaugural exhibits, Becoming will highlight historic moments of colonial cross-dressing as well as drag, trans and gender non-conforming identities.

The exhibit will focus on personal experiences while also giving insight into drag cultures and trans experiences over time, culminating in “a celebration of trans identities and contemporary culture beyond the binary.”

‘My Art Is A Way To Deal With My Inner Anxieties’

Speaking about the exhibition Zafiriou said, “I am fascinated by the investigation of personal identity – exploring topics such as ethnicity, gender, sexuality, culture and politics, examined through a personal lens.

“My art is a way to deal with my inner anxieties. I ask what are the characteristics that define us all. What happens when we question these preconceptions? What fades away and what remains? I have produced an eclectic portfolio. At times it challenges what you expect art to be. Sometimes it is just for fun.”

‘Here We Celebrate Both Our Pioneers And A New Generation’

Donnellan explained, “While terminology has changed, and history often confines stories of diverse gender expression to legal generalisations and criminal interpretation, there are always traces of those who came before us, whether the legend of Black Ada and her dance hall, or the figures of male presenting women who worked and travelled in the colony, sometimes marrying other women.

“Here we celebrate both our pioneers and a new generation that is finding their sense of self in our shared spaces and in ways that continue to challenge heteronormative expectations about gender and sexuality.”

Qtopia Sydney Set To Open In February 2024

Qtopia Sydney is set to open at its permanent location at the Darlinghurst Police Station in February 2024.

The site of the old Darlinghurst Police Station on Forbes and Bourke Streets has an important place in the city’s queer history. The police station was once associated with the harassment and persecution of Sydney’s LGBTQI community, including 78ers.