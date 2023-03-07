Auslan Throat Goat And Magda Szubanski’s Viral Moments Close Out Sydney WorldPride 2023

The closing weekend of Sydney WorldPride 2023 was full of viral moments, including an Auslan Throat Goat as well as Kath and Kim’s Sharon making a surprise appearance at Ultra Violet.

At the Sydney WorldPride closing concert, Rainbow Republic, the Auslan interpreter stole the show during Kim Petras’ set.

During her set, she performed a bunch of tracks from her 2022 EP Slut Pop and the interpreter was there to sign every lyric, leading to viral moments during the songs Coconuts and Throat Goat.

During the song Throat Goat, for example, the interpreter signed ‘throat goat” in a way that could be described as eating a thick subway sandwich with both hands.

During Coconuts, the sign for, “my coconuts, you can put them in your mouth – right now, right now,” resembled rhythmically massaging his breasts with his hands and then motorboating an imaginary set of them.

On Friday evening, Ultra Violet, a special LGBTQIA+ women’s event, was headlined by Candian artist Peaches.

During the song F__k the Pain Away, Peaches was joined on stage by Sharon Strzelecki, played by Magda Szubanski, in all her netball gear glory.

In a post to Instagram, Szubanski wrote, “Worldpride has been AMAZING but Sharon dancing with [Peaches] to F*ck the Pain Away at Ultraviolet last night is a career hoighloight!!

“Brilliant work [DJ Sveta] and [Kate Wickett]. The entire event has been beyond fabulous and the Human Rights Conference was fascinating, deeply moving and incredibly informative.

“And so proud of the body positivity of middle aged women rockin out !! Bellies and all.”

WorldPride started in 2000 in Rome. Since then it has been held in London, Toronto, Madrid, New York, and, Copenhagen. This was the first time, however, that WorldPride was held in the Southern Hemisphere.

In 2025, WorldPride will be hosted by Washington DC.