—

Two Australian rules football players from a suburban Melbourne club are in trouble after mobile video footage emerged of them performing a sex act in the middle of a crowded pub.

The incident has led to the Glen Waverly Football Netball Club promising action against the two players and the other team members involved in the alleged incident.

“The Committee has been made aware of an incident which has occurred during the post season celebrations of some of our senior playing group,” the Glen Waverly Football Netball Club committee said in a statement.

Advertisement Player Celebrate Loss

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday August 14 after the club’s final game of Eastern League’s Division 3 season, where they finished last and were demoted to Division 4.

The last place did not dampen the spirit of the players as they celebrated at a bar, with other patrons present. The Daily Mail reported that the raucous group indulged in some heavy drinking, smashed glasses inside and outside the pub, vaped indoors, stole drinks from the bar, danced on tables and trashed the venue property. In other words they were being ideal players.

Advertisement

The two players did not waste any time – the winner dropped his shorts and helpfully held up his shirt, the loser dropped to his knees, held up his thumbs and performed oral sex, while other teammates cheered them on. All this happened in the middle of the pub, as other patrons looked on, with some quick to get their mobiles out to record the action.

Players Will Be Disciplined And Educated: Club

Not surprisingly, mobile video footage of the celebrations and the sex act started doing the rounds, inviting censure from the club.

“The individuals involved, along with the broader playing group will be both disciplined and educated and if need be, counselled in the type of conduct expected by members of our Club, along with the physical & emotional impact this has had on the families involved, club members, players and the wider community,” the club said.

“There is no further comment at this time, and we request that the well-being of those involved be respected as they deal with the impact, from the incident,” added the club.



