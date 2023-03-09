Australian singer Andrew Lambrou Reveals Eurovision Song Choice

Australian singer Andrew Lambrou, who is representing Cyprus in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, has revealed the song he will be singing.

The song, called Break A Broken Heart, will be sung by Lambrou in one of the semifinals, with the possibility, if he makes it, of being sung in the grand final.

Lambrou, 22, who is based in Sydney, was chosen in October to represent Cyprus.

67th Eurovision Song Contest

In May, Eurovision will be hosted by the UK. This is the 67th Eurovision Song Contest.

In February, it was announced that the Australian Perth-based band Voyager will be representing Australia at the international song contest.

Advertisements

The band members Simone Dow, Scott Kay, Danny Estrin, Ash Doodkorte and Alex Canion will take their song Promise to the Eurovision competition that will be held in Liverpool later this year. Voyager is the first band to represent Australia in the international music competition.

Jessica Mauboy, Isaiah Firebrace, Guy Sebastian, Sheldon Riley, and Dami Im

In past years Australia has been represented by Jessica Mauboy, Isaiah Firebrace, Guy Sebastian, Sheldon Riley, and Dami Im.

In 2016, Im represented Australia in the Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden. Performing her song, Sound of Silence, Im went on to place second, the highest an Australian has ever placed in the contest.

In November, SBS announced that the artist chosen to represent Australia will, from now on, revert to an internal selection process, which picked participating artists between 2015-2018.

After 2018, the selection process went to a public vote, through the SBS selection show, Eurovision – Australia Decides.