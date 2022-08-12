—

Australian Special Forces veteran, founder of the Australian Values Party, and OnlyFans model Heston Russell has pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man at a private party in January 2022.

Russell, 36, received a summons to Downing Centre Local Court in May, after a five-month police investigation.

Russell: Allegations Are Completely Unfounded

In a statement at the time, Russell explained that “the allegations are completely unfounded, which I have no doubt the police will discover in due course.”

Police state that on January 2 Russell attended a private pool party in Potts Point, in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

According to witnesses that talked with the Sydney Morning Herald, Russell allegedly made “unwanted advances” toward a man at the party.

Allegedly Threatened to Throw Man Off Balcony

Russell allegedly threatened to throw the man of the balcony at which point the man told Russell to leave his boyfriend and him alone.

At this point, according to Sydney Morning Herald, Russell struck the man in the face and was then escorted out of the party by security.

At the time, Russell told Sydney Morning Herald, “That’s an outrageous lie. I didn’t hit anyone. I didn’t threaten anyone … why have you got a problem with me?”

In December 2021, Russell made headlines when it was revealed that he raised approximately $15,000 for a veterans’ mental health charity by selling nudes of himself via OnlyFans.

According to ABC, this included “a picture of himself holding his erect penis” which he charged $94 for.

During the 2022 Australian federal election, Russell made an unsuccess run for the Senate under his Australian Values Party.