Bachelorette Star Josh Seiter Releases Nudes After Revenge Porn Threat

Reality television star Josh Seiter has released nudes of himself after allegedly being blackmailed with their release by an ex.

In a conversation with Star Observer, Seiter shared that the situation is making him “physically sick to my stomach. I haven’t been able to eat in days and I wake up with panic attacks every night…It’s been hell on earth.”

The Bachelorette contestant came out in June and revealed he was dating a man. The Season 11 Bachelorette contestant told TV Shows Ace, that he had a new romantic partner who was a man. Seiter’s boyfriend, David, is an exotic dancer and the couple have been dating on and off since November last year.

‘It’s Empowering To Refuse To Be A Victim’

In order to reclaim back some of his power, he has released the images to Star Observer.

“I’ve been trying to work on reframing this whole incident and restructuring my thoughts so they aren’t so catastrophic,” Seiter said.

“It’s time for me to take back control. I can either look at these pictures as something I’m ashamed of, or I can be proud of them.

“It’s empowering to refuse to be a victim, and to choose instead to use this situation as a chance to embrace my body and be proud of it.”

He continued, “I’m choosing to take back control of the situation by proudly displaying these pictures to the world. Now, this person isn’t in control. I am. And my body isn’t an image of shame, it’s something I’m publishing proudly.”

‘I Thought I Could Trust Them’

Seiter explained that he and the ex were “together off and on for a few months”, before breaking up in late 2022.

“I thought I could trust them, but clearly I was wrong,” he said.

He contacted the police in the United States, but as the threats were allegedly said in a phone call and not in writing, there was “not much they can do about it.”

According to Seiter, the police weren’t any help, telling him he would need to have a voice recording or a text or email.

“It’s a bit late for that,” he said.

‘We All Need To Be A Little Bit Kinder To One Another’

Moving forward, Seiter wanted to stress that, “revenge porn in any form is not only a crime, it’s detrimental to an individual’s mental health.”

He added, “I know that being in the public eye comes with a certain expectation of lack of privacy, but no one deserves to have their naked photos shared with the world without their consent.

“We all need to be a little bit kinder to one another. We never know what someone may be going through. Trying to destroy their sense of privacy and sense of worth is never okay.”

Revenge Porn Is Illegal In Australia

In NSW, recording and distributing of intimate images of a person without consent is a crime. It holds a maximum sentence of three years in jail and an $11,000 fine.

According to the NSW government, “Courts can order offenders to take reasonable steps to recover, delete or destroy images taken or distributed without consent.

“Failure to do so could result in an additional two-year jail sentence and a $5500 fine.

“It is also an offence to threaten to record or distribute intimate images.”