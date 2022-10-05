—

Victoria’s latest ‘Big’ landmark is coming to Daylesford. The Big Rainbow in Daylesford will be Australia’s first ‘Big’ landmark dedicated to the LGBTQI community.

Australian towns are home to a number of iconic ‘Big Things’, including the Big Banana in Coffs Harbour, Big Merino in Goulburn, Big Pineapple in Woombye, Big Potato in Robertson and the Big Ned Kelly at the Glenrowan Tourist Centre.

Daylesford Wins Public Vote

The Big Rainbow Project was unveiled by Tinder in March 2022, and the company said they will donate $100,000 to support regional LGBTQI organisations across Australia.

Over 16,000 votes were cast from across Australia to decide the location of the Big Rainbow. Daylesford was the clear winner and left behind other towns, including, Broome (WA), Hay (NSW) and Katherine (NT), which competed to house the Big Rainbow.

The Big Rainbow spans 14 metres in width and is 6 metres high. Presently, it is temporarily housed at the Sydney Overseas Passenger Terminal from where it will travel to Daylesford, which has been designated the home of the Big Rainbow.

Mayor of Hepburn Shire Council Tim Drylie welcomed Big Rainbow to the “rainbow capital of regional Australia.”

Four Locations Shortlisted For Big Rainbow

The Big Rainbow will be installed in Daylesford over the next six months.

Mayor Drylie said that the council will launch a consultation with the local community to decide the best location for the Big Rainbow in Daylesford. The council has shortlisted four locations – Lake Daylesford, Lost Children’s Park, Victoria Park and the Daylesford Community Skate Park.

“We are so grateful for the support that people across the country have shown us in voting for Daylesford to be the home of The Big Rainbow. We have a long history of supporting our LGBTIQA+ community and visitors to our town, and we hope that The Big Rainbow will be an example of what it means to show love and support to everyone. We’re looking forward to having the community help us decide where the Big Rainbow will live,” added the Mayor.

The council is also hoping that the Big Rainbow will prove to be a big drawcard and attract more tourists to Daylesford.

“We see people seeking out the Big Pineapple in Queensland and the Big Merino in New South Wales, we believe The Big Rainbow will continue to add to our visitor experience in the beautiful Daylesford and Hepburn Shire,” said CEO Bradley Thomas.

Have your say about the best location to house the Big Rainbow in Daylesford, here. The community consultation is open till October 30, 2022.









