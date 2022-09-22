—

The message to my gay hookup profile often begins with “I’m inexperienced but very curious. I’m married with no sex at home. Discretion is important. Can’t host.”

You can read between the lines that he has been watching far too much gay porn and probably hasn’t ever touched another penis.

Stereotyping Bisexuals

However, it seems my attitude is not universal. My married playmates tell me how often they can be over-looked by mainstream gay men in preference for “proper” gay men who “know what they’re doing and what they want“. It repeats that old cliché about bisexuals sitting on the sexual fence, indecisive about which side they belong. Inexperience and sexual indecisiveness, it seems, are still not easily tolerated by many older gay men.

Also, there is still a notion that bisexuals will have sex with anything that moves. This wide freedom of choice that bisexuals have can cause envy in a gay man and prick his self-image of being at the top of the sexual food chain. Indeed, some bi-men, once comfortable with non-marital sex, are more promiscuous than many gay men want to admit.

Bisexual Married Men Exist

For a husband to have sex with a man is a big deal. It’s forbidden fruit, and beyond society’s rules for acceptable behaviour. The inner conflict between physical needs and the courage needed to go through with a face-to-face meeting sees many gay hosts experiencing a “no show“, even after confirming emails and texts.

Once that sexual step-too-far has happened, then guilt also happens. The usual scenario sees a sudden silence in the communication before the almost inevitable follow-up text about meeting again. Guilt, it seems, only lasts a few days whereas pleasure is forever sought.

Bisexual married men are often the invisible community, fitting into neither straight nor gay communities. On International Bisexual Day, September 23, let’s celebrate their bravery, enthusiasm, and individuality, and welcome them as brothers, allies, and playmates.







