—

Relationships can have a privacy of their own and American comedian Abbi Jacobson proved it through a subtle display of an engagement ring on her finger at the premiere of her own TV series this year.

Jacobson made her red-carpet debut with her partner Jodi Balfour. Both ladies were photographed holding hands and standing proud and strong next to each other at the event.

Advertisement A League of Their Own TV series premiere, sporting engagement rings. Abbi stars in this series, which she co-created alongside Will Graham.

‘It Was Not A Secret’

“It’s out. It’s great. We’re so happy,” said Abbi’s friend D’Arcy Carden who expressed her happiness at the good news and her love for Jodi.

Amid excitement from co-workers, Chanté Adams joked that Abbi was hiding the news of her engagement. However, Jacobson disagreed.

“No, you have not. You have not had to hide it. This was not a thing. It was not a secret,” explained Jodi.

Advertisement

“One year with this incredible human. Don’t know how I got so lucky,” the Broad City actress gushed.

Coming Out

Jacobson, first came out in a 2018 Vanity Fair interview, and shared her coming out journey on an Instagram post in June 2021.

“On this last day of Pride month, I’m stepping away from my sense of inadequacy, my fear of taking up room not meant for me, and my need to do this right… to say how undeniably freeing it has been to finally embrace and explore my queerness; how flooded I feel with gratitude for how easy it’s been for me to share this with my community…and that even though it took me a long time to get here, it feels like coming home to myself in a way that’s burst life right open.”

“Hope it’s been a happy month! I’m gonna keep celebrating,” she concluded.

Her post this year was much simpler: A “Happy Pride” caption underneath her adorable picture with Balfour.

South African film and TV actress Jodi Balfour is known for her role as Gladys Witham in the drama series Bomb Girls and Ellen Waverly Wilson in the space drama series For All Mankind. Balfour also owns her own café in Vancouver and had previously competed in the 2008 Miss South Africa pageant.





