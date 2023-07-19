Conservative TV Presenter Dan Wootton Addresses Colleague Sex Act Scandal

Host of conservative British news channel GB News, Dan Wootton, has addressed recent allegations that he used a fake online identity in order to obtain explicit images of his colleagues.

Wootton: A ‘Witch Hunt’ By ‘Dark Forces’

Wootton, 40, addressed the allegations during his nightly news commentary show, calling it a “witch hunt” by “dark forces out to try and take this brilliant channel down.”

“These past few days, I have been the target of a smear campaign by nefarious players with an axe to grind,” he said.

“I, like all fallible human beings, have made errors of judgement in the past. But the criminal allegations being made against me are simply untrue.

“I would like nothing more than to address those spurious claims. I could actually spend the next two hours doing so, but on the advice of my lawyers, I cannot comment further.”

He went on to say, “Who doesn’t have regrets? Should I be cancelled for them many years later? Or do you accept that I have learned and changed?”

Used The Pseudonym ‘Martin Branning’

According to the Guardian, it is alleged that Wootton, using a pseudonym “Martin Branning,” offered colleagues thousands of pounds in exchange for filming themselves carrying out sex acts.

His former partner, Alex Truby, claimed he saw emails mentioning the pseudonym after accessing Wootton’s hard drive in 2013.

Wootton was a journalist at News of the World. After the phone-hacking scandal he moved to the Sun.

He moved to GB News in 2021 where he works as a commentator.