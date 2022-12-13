—

A local council last week backed down over a push to close down the only nudist beach close to Melbourne city.

Mornington Peninsula Shire Council voted on December 6 to maintain the clothing-optional status of the Sunnyside North Beach located at Mount Eliza.

Advertisement

Right To Be Free Of Clothes

According to Keep Sunnyside Beach Clothing Optional Facebook group, the beach has been clothing-optional since the 1980s.

“We believe that removal of the current legal right to be free of clothes on Sunnyside North beach would be in breach of Section 19 of the Victorian Charter of Human Rights and Responsibilities,” a change.org petition to maintain the clothing optional status of the beach said.

The petition, which garnered over 1,800 signatures, said that for over three decades “families and friends have peacefully and quietly enjoyed the freedom to swim, sunbathe or walk along the sand without the restrictions of clothes. The beach is clothing optional, so no one is forced to be naked.”

Advertisement

Over 90 Per Cent Support Nudist Beach

A community consultation by the council found that around 92% of 4000 people surveyed supported maintaining the clothing-optional status of Sunnyside North Beach.

At the council meeting, councillors voted to support maintaining the beach as clothing-optional. They also passed a motion to seek Government support and funding “for urgent matters concerning police monitoring, car park bays, surveillance cameras, signage, toilets and access problems”.

“The Council supports the pursuit of the actions as suggested by the local community, to improve the area regarding safety and enforcement, aesthetics, access, and behaviour change,” the motion said.

Buoyed by the success of its campaign to save the nudist beach, the Keep Sunnyside Beach Clothing Optional Facebook group announced that it would celebrate the win on Boxing Day, December 26, at the beach.

The group also kicked off an Australia-wide campaign on Facebook, seeking the names of beaches across the country that could be made clothing-optional.









