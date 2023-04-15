Disneyland Trolls Republican Ron DeSantis By Announcing First-Ever Pride Event

Tileah Dobson
Tileah Dobson
April 16, 2023
Disneyland Trolls Republican Ron DeSantis By Announcing First-Ever Pride Event
Image: EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

During the ongoing fallout with Florida governor Ron DeSantis, Disneyland California has kicked it up a notch with their promise to hold their first ever official gay Pride in June.

Disney shared the news on Twitter, announcing that they will be hosting Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite.

At the time of writing, the post has garnered over 500k views and 389 comments, with many excited and thrilled that the popular theme park will be celebrating the queer community and allies.

“This is amazing! We’ll be going for sure,” one Twitter user commented.

“This is on my sister’s birthday! She’s so excited for the perfect graduation gift!” another wrote.

One user, while supportive of the decision, urged a word of caution as Disney has cancelled TV shows with LGBTQ+ characters.

“I love this!! But don’t forget this is the same company that cancelled Owl House,” the user reminded.

Others have pointed out that a percentage of the money made from ticket sales should be donated to charities that are LGBTQI+ focused or run.

“A portion of the profits should be donated to a local LGBTQ organization!!!” one user commented.

While there are others in the comments who have called for Disney World in Florida to do the same, despite it being the state where the Don’t Say Gay law was signed by DeSantis last year.

The celebration is said to include dance parties, photo opportunities with costumes that adhere to Disney guidelines and a formal procession.

Disney’s Ongoing War With DeSantis

The park’s move coincides with Walt Disney World reportedly set to hold the world’s largest LGBTQ+ conference: The Out & Equal Workplace Summit.

It doesn’t take a genius to see that the timing of these events and announcements can be interpreted as giving the middle finger to Republican governor DeSantis.

Disney and DeSantis have continuously clashed over his anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, with the famous company vowing to fight for the LGBTQ+ community after receiving initial backlash for failing to take a public stand.

