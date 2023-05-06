Extremist MP Moira Deeming To Face Second Expulsion Motion

Luke Daykin
May 6, 2023
Extremist MP Moira Deeming To Face Second Expulsion Motion
Image: Image: AAP Image/Diego Fedele

Extremist Victorian MP Moira Deeming will face a fresh expulsion motion from the Liberal Party next Friday.

Deeming threatened Victorian Opposition Leader John Pesutto with legal action if he did not release a statement by 2 pm on Friday making clear that he does not believe she is a Nazi or Nazi sympathizer, also claiming the terms of her nine-month suspension were never honored.

Pesutto responded to the threat on Friday stating “If Moira Deeming is going to take action to sue me, and effectively sue the parliamentary Liberal Party … I think that would be a matter for her to consider.” Federal opposition leader Peter Dutton waded into the controversy stating “I want this mess sorted out.”

Despite Deeming’s email on Thursday clearly stating “I have advised my lawyers to prepare a legal challenge over my suspension” she has since backflipped. In a statement released on Saturday Deeming says she “never once considered suing the Liberal Party,” and “reports that I have, or had planned to do so, are false.”

Ms. Deeming went on to describe the “terrible toll” the past six weeks had taken on her personally since her attendance at the Let Women Speak rally in Victoria – imagine how people who are transgender must feel.

Anonymous Liberal Party sources have spoken to media outlets claiming this second motion has the numbers to succeed. Brighton MP James Newbury and former leader of the opposition Matthew Guy described elements within the party as “terrorists” for undermining Pesutto’s leadership.

Deeming was originally dubbed too extreme for Scott Morrison’s federal election campaign and a possible distraction due to her extremist views.

