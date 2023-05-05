Former Police Station Will Do Better Than Any Other Place For Sydney LGBT Museum: Qtopia

Qtopia Sydney supports the idea of using the site of the old Darlinghurst Police Station for the LGBTQI Museum, despite the confronting nature of the location. This comes after a group of 78ers called on Qtopia and the NSW Government to restart the project with full consultation with the community before transforming the old Darlinghurst Police Station into an LGBTQI Museum.

Darlinghurst Police Station Is ‘A Historical Storyteller’

In a statement provided to Star Observer, Qtopia Sydney Chairperson Chairman David Polson explained the Darlinghurst Police Station is, itself, “a historical storyteller and our Curatorial Team will be working on delivering that narrative with the full collaboration and sensitivity that it deserves.”

The Qtopia Board “acknowledges and respects that reflecting history will be confronting, however it is our belief that these stories should be told, shared and honoured. The Police Station will do that better than any other place – and future generations will be able to immerse themselves in this flagship of important history.”

Qtopia mentioned that they consulted with multiple members of the Queer community, including members of 78ers, in regard to the location.

“Recognising the importance of wide consultation, Robyn Kennedy, an original 78er held a position on our Board almost since its inception. Both our Chairman and our Chief Executive Officer met with more than a dozen members of the 78ers in June of last year and we spoke about the Police Station. We promised to consult widely with those who were adversely impacted by the property.”

Advertisements

“We promised to consult widely with those who were adversely impacted by the property. We have engaged with Shirleene Robinson who is currently working on a meeting with the Pride History Group. Members of our Board and our CEO have met with the Darlinghurst Business Partnership and assured attendees of our commitment to consultation to ensure that this vital piece of Queer history is handled with sensitivity and accuracy. We have further sought input from a wide variety of individuals including Larry Galbraith and Garry Wotherspoon.”

They continued, “To ensure our collected stories hold true, our Curator Dr Liz Bradshaw, soon with an expanded curatorial team, is finalising a process for consultation and the recording of people who were bashed and humiliated, approximately twelve months out from our expected opening.”

78ers: Re-Start This Project With Full Community Engagement

On May 4, A group of 78ers called on Sydney’s Qtopia and the NSW Government to restart the project with full consultation with the community before transforming the old Darlinghurst Police Station into an LGBTQI Museum.

In an open letter, the Original 78ers Association wrote that groups such as the Original 78ers Collective, First Mardi Gras, the Mature Age Gays, 55 Upity, and the Pride History Group have not been contacted, nor “properly” consulted by Qtopia.

They asked in the letter that “both the Qtopia initiators and the Minns Labor government to reach out to us to restart this project with full community engagement and an open mind about the location.”

They continued, “The Darlinghurst Police Station was never “ours” to be “returned” to us. Some of us can never go back there because of the traumatic triggering it induces.”

Funding And A Permanent Location For Qtopia

In February, the Lachlan and Sarah Murdoch Foundation announced that they would donate $1 million to fund Qtopia.

On April 19, NSW’s new Labor government announced the former Darlinghurst police station as the permanent home for Qtopia.