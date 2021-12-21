—

Jeffrey McCall, the founder of ‘ex-gay’ group, Freedom March has admitted in a Facebook post that he’s hooked up with multiple men since last year.

Truth Wins Out, an organisation fighting against anti-LGBTQI extremism spotted McCall’s November 7 Facebook post.

According to Metro Weekly, McCall claimed to “have lived as a gay sex worker, and then as a transgender woman named Scarlett”. Following this, “he renounced his sexuality and gender identity, and [founded] Freedom March”.

Freedom March holds ex-gay rallies across the United States. It reportedly held one in Washington D.C. where members spoke out against LGBTQI conversion therapy bans and LGBTQI rights.

‘Fell Sexually With A Man’

“In 2020 I met someone that I was trying to help…which lead to me being unfaithful to Jesus and giving my heart away,” McCall stated in his Facebook post.

“After denying what I wanted with him I then went on to fall sexually with a man when I felt wounded and lonely.

“This falling short of the glory of God is not dictating my future. I have no plans or desires to return to my old life. If anything it makes me never want to fall into that sin ever again.”

He also wrote that “none of [the] men were Christians” or “from [the] ministry”, and “every time I fell I would truly repent and turn away again.”

“Everytime I fell the Lord reminded my heart that it was all about love. That he was in this together with me and he would walk me through sanctification,” McCall claimed.

‘Hypocritical Fraud’

“[We call] on the Freedom March to permanently shut down and stop conning people into believing that they can ‘pray away the gay’,” Truth Wins Out’s executive director, Wayne Besen said.

“It seems that the real message of the Freedom March is that copious amounts of closeted gay sex is okay, as you feel bad about it and pray after each encounter. This is a tragic, pathological, toxic group that spews dangerous lies into our society.

“Jeffrey McCall is a self-serving con artist who runs a fraudulent organization that preys on vulnerable and desperate LGBTQ people who grow up in religious homes.

“If McCall had an ounce of integrity he’d apologize for his rank hypocrisy and shut down his odious Freedom March racket before it ruins more lives. McCall’s own actions prove that he has no ability to ‘help’ anyone, starting with himself.”

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.