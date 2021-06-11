—

There is no good news like when homophobes get their just desserts! News has trickled in that the Australian Christian Democratic Party has been forced into receivership and an administrator has been appointed “as a result of the board forming a view that the association was likely to become insolvent”.

The news comes after a particularly bad run for the party. In September 2020, cracks had already begun to appear when legal action was launched against founder Fred Nile, his wife and others, by party treasurer Charles Knox. According to court documents, Knox had accused them of invalidly claiming more than $100,000 in party funds for their own benefit.

Fred Nile Names Lyle Shelton As Successor

In April this year, Niles announced his retirement after 40 years in the NSW Parliament. Niles named Lyle Shelton would be his successor in Parliament.

This is probably not the news that Shelton might have been hoping for as he stepped into Niles’ shoes and heads into the next NSW State Election.

Administrator Invites Grievances Related To Governance

According to the report in Eternity News, Schon G. Condon was appointed as administrator/manager under the orders of Justice Patricia Henry of the Equity Division of the Supreme Court.

The information was conveyed by Condon, in a notice to members sent on June 8. The letter said that, “In accordance with the Court Orders, I am required to convene an extraordinary general meeting of members to elect a new board which will take place in due course.”

“In addition to the calling of the meeting I am empowered to obtain and collate feedback from the association members in relation to any governance issue they perceive, as well as any issues relating to a person’s membership. Accordingly, if you have any comments, concerns or issues you would like to raise with me prior to the calling of the extraordinary general meeting, would you please provide these comments by 5pm on 15 June, 2021, by email to infor@condon.com.au”.

Social Media Pokes Fun

News of the Australian Christian Democratic Party having been forced into receivership was received with joy, with many users taking to social media to express their delight.

Advertisement on Twitter terming it as “The Golden Touch of Lyle Shelton”

Another twitter user posted “How useless would you have to be to drive a religious organisation into the ground with the amount of tax loopholes they have available?”

“Lyle has gone back into the closet to see is there is any money there. Lyle Shelton. A name so easily forgotten” quipped another user on Twitter.

Lyle has gone back into the closet to see is there is any money there.

Shelton Focussed On Anti-LGBTQI+ Attacks

The affairs of the party seemed to be far from Shelton’s priorities as he busied himself with targeting trans and gender diverse Australians.

Shelton shared a Daily Telegraph article that claimed that teachers had been told to avoid terms like husband and wife in school. “Political activists, who run our education department, are determined to destroy what is normal. They have worked out that the quickest way is to indoctrinate our children. And it’s happening under federal & state Coalition governments. Vote CDP,” Shelton railed.

A protest being planned against Shelton in Sydney next week also seemed to worry him as he claimed that he did not “hate” anyone and neither was he homophobic. He termed the protest as “cancel culture at work demonising & intimidating mainstream Australians who care about freedom of speech and freedom of religion.”