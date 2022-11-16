—

American actor and conservative Candace Cameron Bure has stated that her newest holiday-themed projects will be an LGBTQ+ free zone.

Departed Hallmark Channel For More Conservative Network

After recently departing the Hallmark Channel, She has joined the conservative Great American Family (GAF) channel, acting as the network’s chief creative officer where she will work on Christmas-themed movies.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Bure, when asked if her movies will include LGBTQ relationships, said, “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

Talking about the conservative network, Bure went on to say, “My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,”I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

GLAAD Responds

In response to this, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, GLAAD’s President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, said, “It’s irresponsible and hurtful for Candace Cameron Bure to use tradition as a guise for exclusion. I’d love to have a conversation with Bure about my wife, our kids, and our family’s traditions. Bure is out of sync with a growing majority of people of faith, including LGBTQ people of faith, who know that LGBTQ couples and families are deserving of love and visibility.”

In October the Hallmark Channel made news after announcing the release of their first holiday film, The Holiday Sitter, which is solely focused on an LGBT love story.

Starring Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls) the movie is about “a workaholic bachelor who babysits his niece and nephew before the holidays when his sister and her husband have to go out of town. Completely out of his element, he recruits help from their handsome neighbour Jason and finds himself in an unexpected romance.”

The Holiday Sitter debuts next month on the Hallmark Channel.