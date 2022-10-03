—

Lawrence Morningstar, an OnlyFans model and gay adult film star, has passed away at the age of 31.

Morningstar, a resident of Hollywood, passed away on September 28, while in Wailea Maui Hawaii.

In a post to Twitter, Morningstar’s friend and college Damien Cruz wrote, “It gives me the utmost sadness to have to tell you all, my soulmate, my brother, and my best friend @xxx_morningstar has passed away this morning.

Morning Star Entered The Industry In 2020

It gives me the utmost sadness to have to tell you all, my soulmate, my brother, and my best friend @xxx_morningstar has passed away this morning 🤍 Such a light and an amazing human being. Imma miss you buddy. Cha Cha til Infinity ♾ Love you so much bb,

🤍Dar Dar pic.twitter.com/A6FoJKvXn8 — Damien Cruz 💕 (@DamienCruzXxx) September 29, 2022

Another performer and friend tweeted, “You were such a light in my life & always made sure to let me know that you had my back & wouldn’t let anyone fuck with me. You were always so protective and I loved that about you.”

Rest easy baby. You were such a light in my life & always made sure to let me know that you had my back & wouldn’t let anyone fuck with me. You were always so protective and I loved that about you. It’s so unreal to me that you’re gone. I love you man and until we meet again ❤️ https://t.co/In5nplV6aJ — Richi ☆ (@Richitwink) September 29, 2022

Another wrote, “An amazing person in every way. This is one of those things I will never understand why this had to happen to someone who deserved so much more. I love you Laurence. RIP dear friend.”

FUCK. This is so unfair. Someone who was so kind and had so much love in his heart for others. An amazing person in every way. This is one of those things I will never understand why this had to happen to someone who deserved so much more. I love you Laurence. RIP dear friend https://t.co/44mH7dnb1P — Luke Allen (@LukeAllenXXX) September 30, 2022

According to Edge Media Network, Morningstar has been in the industry since 2020.