Lawrence Morningstar, an OnlyFans model and gay adult film star, has passed away at the age of 31. 

Morningstar, a resident of Hollywood, passed away on September 28, while in Wailea Maui Hawaii.

In a post to Twitter, Morningstar’s friend and college Damien Cruz wrote, “It gives me the utmost sadness to have to tell you all, my soulmate, my brother, and my best friend @xxx_morningstar has passed away this morning.

Advertisement
“Such a light and an amazing human being. Imma miss you buddy. Cha Cha til Infinity.” 

Morning Star Entered The Industry In 2020

Another performer and friend tweeted, “You were such a light in my life & always made sure to let me know that you had my back & wouldn’t let anyone fuck with me. You were always so protective and I loved that about you.”

Another wrote, “An amazing person in every way. This is one of those things I will never understand why this had to happen to someone who deserved so much more. I love you Laurence. RIP dear friend.”

According to Edge Media Network, Morningstar has been in the industry since 2020. 

© Star Observer 2022 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.